Chicago Jazz!

ROBERT FEDER reports that COLLEGE OF DUPAGE Jazz WDCB/CHICAGO plans to celebrate PUBLIC RADIO MUSIC DAY on WEDNESDAY (11/10) with a jazz concert and live radio broadcast by trumpeter CHAD MCCULLOUGH and his band.

Station manager DAN BINDERT said, “What better way to celebrate PUBLIC RADIO MUSIC DAY than to bring a live jazz concert to the airwaves. WDCB is driven by our live and local deejays who are deeply passionate about jazz. And we feel it’s important to not only present the best recorded music, but also to present the creativity of our great CHICAGO musicians in a truly live setting as often as we can.”

See the full story here.





