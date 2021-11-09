Scott (Photo: Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com)

A petition calling for the removal of TRAVIS SCOTT from the lineup of the COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL, which the rapper is set to headline in April 2022, is gaining support. It has received thousands of signatures in the wake of a crowd surge that resulted in eight deaths during SCOTT's performance at ASTROWORLD MUSIC FEST in HOUSTON over the weekend (NET NEWS 11/6).

More than 5,500 people have signed the petition so far which was started by music lover SENDERO SECRETOS. In the petition’s outline, SECRETOS claims the “tragic and unnecessary deaths” at ASTROWORLD occurred “due to SCOTT’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life.”

The petition is addressed to COACHELLA’s official organizers, AEG, PAUL TOLLET and GOLDENVOICE, who have not yet publicly responded. SCOTT has insisted he had no idea what was occurring in the crowd and is fully cooperating with the investigation into the HOUSTON incident.

