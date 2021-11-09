Myers New Book Out Now

Author and music journalist MARC MYERS’ new book ROCK CONCERT is out, exploring the oral history of the evolution of the rock concert, from 1950 to 1985 & features interviews with ALICE COOPER, STEVE MILLER, BOB WEIR & more. ROCK CONCERT: AN ORAL HISTORY AS TOLD BY THE ARTISTS, BACKSTAGE INSIDERS, AND FANS WHO WERE THERE VIA GROVE ATLANTIC is now available online and in stores.

The book explores the storied evolution of the concert from its humble beginnings to its corporatization in the 1980’s. Readers are taken through four decades of rock and roll history with firsthand accounts from DJ’s, promoters, artists and fans who were there. From the first rock concert in LOS ANGELES in 1951 to LIVE AID in 1985, readers are given a rare firsthand account of how live R&B became rock ‘n’ roll and then rock.

Featuring interviews with ALICE COOPER, ROGER WATERS, STEVE MILLER, CHRIS FRANTZ and more, ROCK CONCERT presents a 360-degree account of live rock’s emergence and triumph by weaving together ground-breaking stories from those who were on stage, in the wings, behind the scenes, and in the audience.

