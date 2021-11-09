Ross (Photo: Nola.com Instagram)

Superstar DIANA ROSS and MAROON 5 are set to headline the KREWE OF ENDYMION's "Extravaganza" party at the CAESARS SUPERDOME this MARDI GRAS, following the FEBRUARY 26th CARNIVAL parade. That's pending the progress of the COVID Pandemic which kept the parades from rolling last year.

The city of NEW ORLEANS has officially given the go ahead for the festivities to take place, kicking off at the beginning of 2022 and wrapping up on FAT TUESDAY, MARCH 1st. That's pending no dramatic reversal of COVID progress.

The city was significantly impacted when the pandemic first broke out in March of 2020 due to the hundreds of thousands of tourists who attended the Mardi Gras Festivities. Parade routes will be significantly different this year in order to address safety concerns and crowd control.

