Available On Barter

Consultant K.M. RICHARDS has looked at the plight of many smaller market stations that are still seeing revenue shortages due to the pandemic, and he’s now partnering with a media agency to arrange for his format THE EIGHTIES CHANNEL to be available via barter.

RICHARDS told ALL ACCESS, “This is the format I originally developed for KRKE/ALBUQUERQUE, refined to include research information not available originally. The music is programmed to concentrate on the titles today's Classic Hits listeners have ranked as their favorites, with accents and special music features to bring the ‘oh wow’ response that makes those listeners stick around.

“Whether bartered or station paid, I will still offer advice on sales promotions and the like to client stations. I started in a market ranked below #100 (in fact, my first PD gig was in that same market) and I believe in helping those smaller stations succeed.”

Reach out to K.M. RICHARDS KMR@kmrichards.com or call (818) 479-9742.

