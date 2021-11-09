LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS commented to ALL ACCESS, “Weird works because it’s relatable. It’s a part of us all.

“Weird can also be different – and different is sharable.

“When we begin to share our unpolished parts – we give others permission to do the same which builds community – this gives people something to feel a part of.

“Hiding our weird can also be exhausting. Becoming more raw and real is also more freeing to ourselves – we no longer have to pretend to be something or someone we’re not.

“It’s good to be weird because it helps us not get lost in the sea of sameness, playing it safe.

“And with the social space becoming more inclusive and collaborative with content – brands would do well to embrace their weirdness. People will empathize and share their weird back.

“But if pushed too far – it can get cringey.”

Read more about "Why Weird Social Media Is Wonderful" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

