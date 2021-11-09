Mara

FRIENDS OF KEXP Triple A KEXP/SEATTLE’s longtime Exec. Dir., TOM MARA, will officially leave the station on JUNE 30th, 2022 – which happens to be KEXP’s 50th anniversary -- after 31 years of service. In his remaining time, MARA will assist the station’s Board Of Directors in the search for his replacement.

MARA said, “It has been an honor to serve the KEXP community over the past three decades. I am deeply proud of the growth, heart and commitment of our staff and supporters who always put music and mission first. I am also eternally grateful for the musicians who inspire and heal us -- they are the connective tissue between our communities.”

KEXP Board President JILL SINGH said, “TOM has made the decision to transition out of this role at a time when the station’s listenership, influence and financial support are at an all-time high. That’s a beautiful gift, one that puts us in the best possible position to identify the station’s next leader. We are so grateful for TOM’s years of service to KEXP. We look forward to celebrating his service and legacy alongside KEXP’s 50th anniversary in 2022.”

KEXP will begin its official Exec. Dir. search process in the coming months.

