Spotify: New Charts, New Data.

SPOTIFY launched a new charts destination website today that includes new genre and local charts, in addition to a wealth of data and tools to give artists more opportunities to mark their milestones.

Available to all SPOTIFY FOR ARTISTS creators and listeners around the world, this new destination allows artists and fans to go deep on all the data and see what music is moving listeners around the world.

Here are some of the new features:

Genre Charts that celebrate the evolution and help fans stay on top of their favorites. Every week, SPOTIFY’s charts generate the top 200 songs across 17 genres, categorizing songs based on context from user playlists and editorial feedback.

Artist Charts that reflect who is at the top of their game based on streams across their entire catalog. Every FRIDAY, the top 200 artists are updated globally and across the top 65 markets giving fans a chance to track their faves rise.

City & Local Pulse Charts: Artists and fans around the world set the soundtrack to their cities. SPOTIFY’s city charts tap into the music that is popular among listeners in over 200 top cities. Local Pulse charts go a step further by looking at each track’s popularity among listeners in each city compared to its popularity around the world to show off the distinct taste of local listeners.

Chart Data & Songwriter Credits: Along with the new charts comes new data; now artists can see chart entry dates, peak positions, and streaks from the expanded view. Plus credits for each song that are visible when you click “more.”

Promo Cards: The SPOTIFY Charts experience helps celebrate artists’ successes,with brand-new shareable Promo Cards to accompany any chart position on the site that are available to artists or fans.

More information can be found via our SPOTIFY FOR ARTISTS blog post here.

« see more Net News