All-Christmas Radio

Since NOVEMBER 1st, MARIAH CAREY's “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has been streamed over 6.6 million times on SPOTIFY. The song currently sits at nearly 943 million streams on Spotify over all. Add to that the collective number of radio stations across the country which already have the song in power rotation thanks to their All-CHRISTMAS formats, and it's bound to make the song the most listened to Holiday song of all time, or at least close to it.

But don't worry about getting burned out on the "Millennial Classic," radio stations across the country will broadcast around-the-clock CHRISTMAS classics by artists including BARRY MANILOW, BING CROSBY, FRANK SINATRA, NAT KING COLE, THE CARPENTERS, KELLY CLARKSON and more, plus new contemporary CHRISTMAS songs from today’s biggest artists. Here is the list of stations with all-CHRISTMAS formats so far:

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Hot AC WALK/NASSAU-SUFFOLK (NET NEWS, 11/10):Launch Date: 11/12

iHEARTMEDIA KOST (103.5)/LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 11/8) Launch Date: 11/12

CRISTA MEDIA KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3)/SEATTLE (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WMJI (MAGIC 105.7)/CLEVELAND (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC KMIY (MY 97.1)/TUCSON (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WTRY (98.3 TRY)/ALBANY, NY (NET NEWS, 11/8)

MAGNUM MEDIA AC WSJY (107.3 WSJY)/ATKINSON, WI (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC (WNIC 100.3)/DETROIT (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WMAG (MIX 99.5)/GREENSBORO (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA AC KSNE (SUNNY 106.5)/LAS VEGAS (NET NEWS 11/4)

SIRIUSXM (NET NEWS 11/3)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO (NET NEWS 11/2)

CUMULUS Soft AC KRMD (LITE ROCK 100.7)/SHREVEPORT (NET NEWS 11/1)

