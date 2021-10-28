Benztown Offers Free Backstage Programming

BENZTOWN and MRC are producing "American Music Awards Backstage" for radio stations. The content is free and will include fully produced programming with artist interviews from the 2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, along with fully-produced promos, and all market exclusive. The 2021 AMAs will air live on ABC on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21st at 8p (ET)/(PT) and will be available the next day on HULU. The AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS are being hosted by CARDI B, with nominees including JASON ALDEAN, BTS, CARDI B, ARIANA GRANDE, LIL NAS X, KACEY MUSGRAVES, OLIVIA RODRIGO, TAYLOR SWIFT, THE WEEKND, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and more.

Highlights from the BENZTOWN production include:

• Hour-long nomination special hosted by JEFF TIMMONS OR un-hosted for local customization – To air the weekend before the AMAs

• Access exclusive artist interviews from the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS to air on stations on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20th, and SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21st, 2021

• Free artist interview vignettes to air daily from NOVEMBER 15-19th, 2021

• Free Programming - no commercial inventory

• Format exclusivity

• Available to Pop/Top 40, Hot AC, AC, Country and Rock Stations

• Interviews will be fully produced by BENZTOWN along with promos

• MRC and BENZTOWN are providing this programming content for your station – Consulted by MCVAY MEDIA

To claim "American Music Awards Backstage" programming for your market, sign up here.





