Maxwell (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

MAXWELL has signed a multi-album global agreement with BMG., his first new label partnership in his 25-year career.

MAXWELL said, “I’m looking forward to this next chapter and new partnership with my label MUSZE/BMG and all that we can accomplish together. The sky is the limit.”

BMG Repertoire & Marketing, Recorded Music SVP TIM REID added, “MAXWELL is an iconic creator of culture and we’re pleased to enter into a partnership with him and his company MUSZE, Inc. We look forward to being an integral part of the expansion of his artistry and brand moving forward.”

BMG Repertoire & Marketing Pres. THOMAS SCHERER commented, "Throughout his career, MAXWELL has continually and thoughtfully raised the bar in his craft. He is central to what the team is building and accomplishing in BMG’s R&B and Hip-Hop repertoire. Welcome MAXWELL, you’re very much a part of our family now and we’re excited to help write the future chapters of your success.”

MAXWELL's trophy case sports three GRAMMY Awards, a NAACP Image Award, and a SOUL TRAIN Award.

