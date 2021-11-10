-
Tencent Music Entertainment Group And Apple Music Set Agreement
November 10, 2021 at 5:06 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CHINA's TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and APPLE MUSIC have agreed on a deal that allows record labels and artists who are part of TME MUSIC CLOUD can now distribute their music around the world via APPLE MUSIC.
Bringing TME's music content from Chinese labels and creators to APPLE MUSIC users worldwide, will let music fans explore CHINA's music culture and genres.