Awarded Today

The 2021 NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' MARCONI RADIO AWARDS are being presented today at 11a PST/2p EST. The live, virtual event will be hosted by ANGELA YEE from THE BREAKFAST CLUB. Retiring NAB President and CEO GORDON SMITH will deliver a farewell "State of The Industry" address.

Presenters of this year's MARCONI RADIO AWARDS will be BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY, CUMULUS MEDIA SVP/Corporate Development & Strategy COLLIN JONES, PERRY BROADCASTING VP/COO KEVIN PERRY, SALEM MEDIA GROUP/Broadcast Media Pres. DAVE SANTRELLA, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA GROUP CEO BILL WILSON and ZIMMER RADIO Pres. JOHN ZIMMER.

You can see it all happen live at NAB.org/watch and also on-demand on NABAmplify.com.

