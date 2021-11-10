-
12 Northwestern Media DJs Head To Honduras With OneChild
by Todd Stach
November 10, 2021 at 6:39 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Senior VP of Media, JASON SHARP, and 12 DJs from across the organization traveled to TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS last week to learn what life is like for a child living in extreme poverty. They also visited ONECHILD Hope Centers that serve its communities.
“This was such an incredible trip and such an incredible team,” says FARON DICE, National Director of Radio and Artist Engagement. “They were passionate about learning and engaging with children and our child champions who serve the children. I was so impressed by how hard they worked to collect audio and video and stories for our upcoming radio campaign, but also how much fun they had, every step of the journey.”
JASON SHARP added, “Our partnership with ONECHILD means so much to our organization. We have now seen with our own eyes how their work greatly impacts children in poverty. Northwestern looks forward to sharing this story with our listeners.”