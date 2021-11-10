The Trip Of A Lifetime

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Senior VP of Media, JASON SHARP, and 12 DJs from across the organization traveled to TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS last week to learn what life is like for a child living in extreme poverty. They also visited ONECHILD Hope Centers that serve its communities.



“This was such an incredible trip and such an incredible team,” says FARON DICE, National Director of Radio and Artist Engagement. “They were passionate about learning and engaging with children and our child champions who serve the children. I was so impressed by how hard they worked to collect audio and video and stories for our upcoming radio campaign, but also how much fun they had, every step of the journey.”



JASON SHARP added, “Our partnership with ONECHILD means so much to our organization. We have now seen with our own eyes how their work greatly impacts children in poverty. Northwestern looks forward to sharing this story with our listeners.”





(L-R): David Dein Life 101.9/Waterloo, Rick Smith WCIC/Peoria IL, Andy Youso KTIS/Minneapolis, Paul Perrault My Faith Radio/Minneapolis, Peter Bratt OneChild, Jill Tracey KGBI/Omaha, TJ Jackson Life 88.5/Kansas City, Jill Mikkelson Life 97.3/Duluth, Jason Sharp Northwestern Media, Faron Dice OneChild, Taylor Hohulin Life 107.1/Des Moines, Allen Jones Life 97.9/Fargo, Courtney Cain WBGL/Champaign IL, Dave Conour Life 102.5/Madison, WI





« see more Net News