Special Veteran's Day Programing

FOX NEWS Audio will present special VETERANS DAY themed programming on NOVEMBER 11th on podcast and radio platforms. FOX NEWS RADIO’s TONYA J. POWERS will present a SECURING AMERICA feature report for FOX NEWS RADIO affiliates and FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7 on SIRIUSXM. During the report, POWERS will speak with military members and veterans, sending out troop greetings throughout the day. There will also be a feed of a ceremony for the centennial anniversary of the TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER available for FOX NEWS RADIO affiliates.

Nationally syndicated FOX NEWS RADIO programs, THE BRIAN KILMEADE SHOW, FOX ACROSS AMERICA with JIMMY FAILLA and THE GUY BENSON SHOW will all pay tribute to those who have served in the US ARMED FORCES with special guest segments and host monologues.

The FOX NEWS RUNDOWN podcast will present discussions from veterans and FOX NEWS Channel personalities JOHNNY JOEY JONES and PETE HEGSETH surrounding the issue of taking care of our veterans when they return from service, as well as the importance of the VETERANS DAY holiday.

THE PROUD AMERICAN podcast on VETERANS DAY will feature JOHNNY JOEY JONES speaking with FLETCHER GILL, the founder and CEO of LUKE’S WINGS INC. Their organization is dedicated to reuniting wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans with their loved ones by providing complimentary airfare during recovery and rehabilitation.

