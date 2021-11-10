'One Small Act' Podcast Marks The Occasion

The podcast "ONE SMALL ACT," created by PINNA in partnership with KAPLAN and the KINDNESS FACTORY, centers on the development of the 12 attributes of kindness: Collaboration, Compassion, Empathy, Trust, Gratitude, Honesty, Humility, Humor, Mindfulness Meditation, Perspective, Positivity and Self-acceptance. Each episode of the podcast will explore one of these attributes through interviews with, and stories about, real kids making a difference to make the world a kinder place.

The "ONE SMALL ACT" podcast will be available to listen to for free exclusively at Pinna.fm and in the PINNA app. The launch episode will premiere on WORLD KINDNESS DAY, SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13th with additional episodes rolling out each month in 2022.

