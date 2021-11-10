Mullins

After several years at PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. Triple A WTMD/TOWSON-BALTIMORE, SCOTT MULLINS is no longer GM/PD. Originally owned and operated by TOWSON UNIVERSITY, the station was purchased by PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. this year, which also owns News/Talk/Jazz WYPR/BALTIMORE. The sale was approved by the FCC this fall. (Net News 6/01)

MULLINS said, “This transition from TOWSON UNIVERSITY to WYPR has afforded me a tremendous opportunity to explore my next move including the possibility, make that probability, of taking an early retirement, which is something that my wife and I have been working towards for several years now. I’m in a good place and I am very thankful for the 11 and a half years I spent building WTMD into one of the leading Triple A music stations in the country.”

It is believed the station will remain in its headquarters in TOWSON, which houses offices, studios and a community space for performances and other gatherings. Your contact at WTMD is newly promoted Interim PD CARRIE EVANS, who can be reached at (410) 704-4470, or at cevans@wtmd.org.

MULLINS can be reached at scottmullinsradio@yahoo.com.

