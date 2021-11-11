iHeartMedia Turns On The Holiday Music In Raleigh

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WDCG-HD2-W237BZ-W236CA (ALT 95.3)/RALEIGH-DURHAM switched to “CHRISTMS 95.3 at 10a (ET) TODAY. The station will play all-CHRISTMAS music from BING CROSBY, FRANK SINATRA and NAT KING COLE as well as contemporary holiday music from MARIAH CAREY, MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER, KELLY CLARKSON and more leading into the holiday season.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of CHRISTMAS music on our new holiday music station, CHRISTMAS 95.3, RALEIGH’s NEW HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS,” said HEARTMEDIA RALEIGH SVP/Programming A.J. "It’s exciting to spread holiday cheer in RALEIGH and THE TRIANGLE with non-stop CHRISTMAS favorites throughout the Holiday Season."

