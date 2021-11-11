SKYVIEW NETWORKS’ syndicated "COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ" (CT40) will be producing two special programs for the holiday season.

“CHRISTMAS in AMERICA with FITZ” will include CHRISTMAS songs and holiday favorites from the world of Country music. CARRIE UNDERWOOD will join FITZ for the six-hour program. The “Top 50 Year-End Countdown for 2021” will spotlight the biggest Country hits of this past year in a four-hour format.

Both programs are available for affiliates and interested new markets on a first come, first served basis. For more information contact affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

