Rollins

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA has announced that WENDY ROLLINS has joined the station for weekends and weekday fill-in starting THIS SATURDAY (11/13).

ROLLINS had been on PHILLY Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5) as APD and on-air personality from 2007 to 2016. From there she went to WRDA (ALT 105.7)/ATLANTA, which is where she is from. When the station went to an HD2 channel in 2020, she and her husband eventually decided to return to PHILADELPHIA.

ROLLINS said on WXPN’s webpage THE KEY, “One of the things I like is that there are all kinds of people in PHILADELPHIA and there are all kinds of neighborhoods. You will find a place that you will feel at home, and fit in. You can find your people, your tribe.”

Read more about what she had to say about her return to PHILLY here.





« see more Net News