Rivera

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) HOUSTON has named MELISSA RIVERA Integrated Sales Manager for the cluster. In her new role, RIVERA will be responsible for leading the implementation of sales and marketing strategies for the company's HOUSTON radio stations, which include Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q), Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE) and Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1 FM).

Prior to joining CMG HOUSTON, RIVERA was the Dir./Sales for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA in VICTORIA, TX. She has worked in numerous sales and management positions during her 16-year career. In 2021, she was awarded the distinguished JASON HIGHTOWER AWARD for Broadcast Excellence at the TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' Annual Convention and Trade Show.

CMG HOUSTON Dir./Sales STEPHANIE CALLIHAN said, "MELISSA represents all that is great about our industry today. She possesses a strong understanding of audio, digital, social, video and activation tactics used for successful integrated marketing campaigns. MELISSA’s track record speaks for itself by the way she’s led and created strategies for her clients, brands, community and employees.”

RIVERA added, “I cannot wait to grow and learn from STEPHANIE CALLIHAN and KEITH LAWLESS, CMG Regional Pres., and all the great minds at CMG. It’s long been my aspiration to work in a Top 10 market. When you find like-minded, passionate people to navigate life's waters like those at CMG HOUSTON, you have found the dream.”

« see more Net News