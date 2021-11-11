Spoke Word Report

The results from the NPR and EDISON RESEARCH 2021 Spoken Word Audio Report show a growth in spoken word audio listenership in the U.S. The increase comes from young, multicultural listeners in a mobile environment and podcasts.

Seventy-five percent (75%) of ages 13 and up (212 million people) are monthly spoken word audio listeners, and 45% (127 million) are daily spoken word audio listeners. Spoken word audio listening is up 40% in the past seven years, and up 8% year over year, with the share of time spent listening to spoken word audio reaching 28% of time spent with all audio. Black listeners spend 22% of their audio time with spoken word (an 83% increase over 2014). Hispanic/ Latino listeners spend 27% of their audio time with spoken word (an 80% increase over 2014). White listeners now spend 29% of their audio time with spoken word, a 26% increase over 2014.

EDISON RESEARCH VP MEGAN LAZOVICK, “While the growth in listening is really astounding, what stands out from this research is the use of spoken word audio for intrapersonal needs. The young listeners I spoke with turn to spoken word audio for help navigating life’s problems, making meaningful connection, and discovering new points of view - spoken word is, for some, an antidote to a superficial social media world."

NPM VP/Sponsorship Marketing LAMAR JOHNSON added, “It’s exciting to see the growth in spoken word audio over the past few years, particularly among young and diverse listeners. The demography of our country is changing, and it’s imperative that publishers and audio content creators are responding to those changes in the audio they’re producing. NPR is committed to reflecting AMERICA in its content and is dedicated to bringing new and diverse viewpoints to its programming."

Download the report at npr.org/spokenwordaudio.





