Grant For Coverage Of Water Pollution

MICHIGAN RADIO has received a $50,000 grant from the CHARLES STEWART MOTT FOUNDATION to expand the station’s coverage of the GREAT LAKES and drinking water issues. This is part of its participation in the GREAT LAKES NEWS COLLABORATIVE, an effort by four non-profit newsrooms to elevate discussion, amplify the voice of state residents and produce action that protects the region’s waters for future generations. This is the second year of funding that the station has received from the FOUNDATION for this project.

Veteran environment reporter LESTER GRAHAM will continue to lead the production of these stories that have been distributed via MICHIGAN RADIO’s broadcast and digital platforms and shared with other participants and public radio stations in MICHIGAN.

A study conducted by the PEW RESEARCH CENTER shows how the media have more influence than any other source on adult AMERICANS’ “thinking about the environment.”

