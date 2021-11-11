Star 102.1 Ring In The Holiday Season

iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1)/DALLAS-FT. WORTH launched its around-the-clock CHRISTMAS MUSIC format yesterday with morning show host LEIGH ANN.

This is the sixth year of the holiday format.



Said PD JAY SHANNON, “We’re excited as we are every year to fill the huge appetite in DFW for continuous CHRISTMAS music now through CHRISTMAS DAY!”





