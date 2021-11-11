Troy West

TROY WEST has been named APD for the EMF RADIO GROUP, starting DECEMBER 1st, reporting to RADIO GROUP PD MANDY YOUNG. The two previously worked together at WJQK/GRAND RAPIDS, MI. EMF is the parent ministry of K-LOVE and AIR1 radio networks.

Said YOUNG, “I’ve known TROY for over 20 years. His skills are the perfect complement to mine and our blended strengths will serve our listeners and team well. I believe he is the right choice to round out our programming leadership—he has a heart for ministry and a track record of focus and success. I look forward to partnering with him to take K-LOVE and AIR1 to new heights.”

WEST’s radio journey includes stops as PD at KSBJ/HOUSTON; Station Manager and PD at WJQK/GRAND RAPIDS, MI; PD of WAY FM/WEST PALM BEACH, FL, and MD of KFSB and KIXQ/JOPLIN, MO.

DAN ARTHUR remains on the programming leadership team at EMF and will focus on Music Director duties for AIR1, in addition to co-hosting the AIR1 Morning Show with his wife, MICHELLE.

Added YOUNG, “DAN is a valuable member of the EMF team. He gets AIR1 in a way only few do, and he has consistently made excellent choices with the worship we choose to play. His role in leadership as Music Director is critical to the continued success of AIR1.”

« see more Net News