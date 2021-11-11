Album Out Now!

SPOTIFY hosted an exclusive party to celebrate the AFTERMATH ENT./ATLANTIC RECORDS release of An Evening with Silk Sonic, the debut album from BRUNO MARS and ANDERSON .PAAK. For the event, WEST HOLLYWOOD's famed PEPPERMINT CLUB morphed into The Silk Room, an elevated gentleman’s club, for a special one-night only with the duo.

Guests included JANELLE MONAE, ELLA MAE, TY DOLLA $IGN, CHARLIE PUTH and SHAUN ROSS. All were treated to a scene straight out of the '70s, complete with sequins, disco balls and roller-skating dancers. They took to the stage joined by MARS band, THE HOOLIGANS, and performed several tracks from the new release including, "Leave the Door Open" and the new single, "Smokin Out the Window", which they celebrated going #1 on SPOTIFY that day.





.PAAK, MONAE, MARS (Credit: John Esparza)





