Adele (Photo: Simon Emmett / Sony Music)

All eyes will be on superstar ADELE, as she returns to prime time television this SUNDAY night (11/14) on CBS-TV for what promises to be two very special hours. "ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY" will air from 8:30 to 10:30p ET/8:00 to 10p PT, and will feature at least four new songs from her upcoming COLUMBIA RECORDS album “30,” which arrives on FRIDAY 11/19.

The concert part of the special, which will spotlight her many hit songs, was recently filmed in front of the historic GRIFFITH OBSERVATORY in LOS ANGELES. Also included will be her exclusive interview with OPRAH WINFREY, where the pair discuss the making of the new album, her post-divorce life, single motherhood and weight loss.

The album’s first single “Easy On Me” is poised to claim the top spot on multiple airplay charts.

