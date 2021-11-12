Teddy & Letty Of "Letty & Teddy"

MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KWPR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES is bringing back LETTY MARTINEZ to join host TEDDY MORA for POWER MORNINGS WITH LETTY & TEDDY. MARTINEZ tipped her hand on TWITTER and INSTAGRAM. Look for LETTY & TEDDY to debut on MONDAY (11/15).

MARTINEZ was a member of BIG BOY'S NEIGHBORHOOD at KPWR from 2011-2014 and then did nights at iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N R&B KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES until 2017.

