Letty Martinez To Join KPWR (Power 106)/Los Angeles Mornings
by Pete Jones
by Pete Jones
November 12, 2021 at 6:22 AM (PT)
MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KWPR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES is bringing back LETTY MARTINEZ to join host TEDDY MORA for POWER MORNINGS WITH LETTY & TEDDY. MARTINEZ tipped her hand on TWITTER and INSTAGRAM. Look for LETTY & TEDDY to debut on MONDAY (11/15).
MARTINEZ was a member of BIG BOY'S NEIGHBORHOOD at KPWR from 2011-2014 and then did nights at iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N R&B KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES until 2017.