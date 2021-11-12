CUMULUS MEDIA Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT conducted “BROADWAY’s Veterans Matter Honor-Thon” YESTERDAY morning (11/11). The event raised $8,000 to provide 10 local homeless veterans with long-term housing.

WDRQ air personality BROADWAY said, “TODAY we shared many stories from veterans about their time served, and their feelings about homeless veterans. Their inspirational tales inspired our listeners to open their wallets and give a hand up to our deserving heroes. DETROIT has the most generous listeners I have ever experienced in my 20-plus years in radio.”

The VETERANS DAY station event involved partnering with non-profit VETERANS MATTER. Exec. Dir. SHAWN A. CLARK said, “VETERANS MATTER has helped to house over 5,000 veterans nationwide, and thanks to CUMULUS MEDIA and the Honor-Thon ... we are that much closer to housing a thousand more! We can’t thank all of you enough for making sure that our brothers and sisters have a safe place to call home this winter."

