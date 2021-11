Fielding Backstage (Photo: RobertFeder.com)

CHICAGO media blogger, ROBERT FEDER notes that AUDACY News WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO afternoon anchor LISA FIELDING will begin hosting a new weekly podcast about the local art and culture scene. BACKSTAGE CHICAGO is set to premiere during the week of DECEMBER 6.

ROBERTFEDER.COM has more.

