Family, friends, and Broadcast Industry Vets will gather to celebrate the life of Bob Kieve on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3rd, 2021 at 5p (PT) at the CALIFORNIA THEATER.

The legendary broadcaster, who died at the age of 98, was born to a GERMAN-speaking Jewish family in JERSEY CITY, where his father owned a handkerchief factory. As a 12-year-old, he’d cross the HUDSON RIVER to watch the NEW YORK GIANTS play at the POLO GROUNDS and YANKEE STADIUM. He collected the signatures of BABE RUTH, LOU GEHRIG and other baseball greats on a ball he gifted to the GIANTS several years ago and which is displayed at the SAN FRANCISCO stadium.

SAN JOSE INSIDE's DAN PULCRANO wrote of KIEVE in a tribute in MAY 2020, "Giving away a memento that would have fetched hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction was characteristic of the generous and civic-minded KIEVE, who last year tried to donate his radio station KLIV to SAN JOSE STATE UNIVERSITY and the city of SAN JOSE.

KIEVE began his radio career in upstate NEW YORK before leaving to work in wartime propaganda and then the WHITE HOUSE. He came to SAN JOSE in 1967 and purchased the AM radio station KLIV. His EMPIRE BROADCASTING COMPANY bought and sold KARA and purchased country music station KRTY, which continues to operate to this day. KLIV went off the air in JANUARY 2019.

KIEVE joined the SAN JOSE ROTARY CLUB in 1977 and has been a presence at its meetings for more than four decades. He served as the club’s president from 1990 to ‘91, during which he dubbed it the “Greatest Rotary Club in the World,” a bold claim that gained traction as the 400-plus-member club, one of the world’s largest, restored a historic home in KELLY PARK and built an affordable housing project, a rooftop events facility at the FOURTH STREET GARAGE and the ROTARY PLAYGARDEN, a fully-accessible children’s playground."

JOHN KENNETT, who worked with KIEVE at Rotary and the SVO when it was known as the SAN JOSE-SILICON VALLEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE said of KIEVE, “He had a sly sense of humor and a heart of gold." Tributes poured in as word of his passing spread.

If you are planning to attend the Celebration of Life at the CALIFORNIA THEATER, proof of vaccination and mask are required, bow ties are optional. For more on Kieve's life from SAN JOSE INSIDE, click here.

