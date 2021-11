Holiday Format Flips

If you put up your CHRISTMAS or holiday decorations this weekend, you are not alone. The majority of those who believe you don't have to wait until THANKSGIVING to do so, chose this weekend to do the honors. The good news is, regardless of when you choose to decorate, spend time with family and friends, or just celebrate, local radio continues to provide the soundtrack of the holidays with All-CHRISTMAS formats. Below is a list of stations dedicated to bringing you holiday cheer this season:

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WJPT (SUNNY 106.3)/FT. MYERS, FL (NET NEWS, 11/15)

iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1)/DALLAS-FT. WORTH (NET NEWS 11/12)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA (NET NEWS 11/11)

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WDCG-HD2-W237BZ-W236CA (ALT 95.3)/RALEIGH-DURHAM (NET NEWS 11/11) Launch Date 11/11

BONNEVILLE AC KOSI/DENVER (NET NEWS 11/11): Launch Date 11/11

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Hot AC WALK/NASSAU-SUFFOLK (NET NEWS, 11/10): Launch Date: 11/12

iHEARTMEDIA KOST (103.5)/LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 11/8) Launch Date: 11/12

CRISTA MEDIA KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3)/SEATTLE (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WMJI (MAGIC 105.7)/CLEVELAND (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC KMIY (MY 97.1)/TUCSON (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WTRY (98.3 TRY)/ALBANY, NY (NET NEWS, 11/8)

MAGNUM MEDIA AC WSJY (107.3 WSJY)/ATKINSON, WI (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC (WNIC 100.3)/DETROIT (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WMAG (MIX 99.5)/GREENSBORO (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA AC KSNE (SUNNY 106.5)/LAS VEGAS (NET NEWS 11/4)

SIRIUSXM (NET NEWS 11/3)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO (NET NEWS 11/2)

CUMULUS Soft AC KRMD (LITE ROCK 100.7)/SHREVEPORT (NET NEWS 11/1)

