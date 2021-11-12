Webinar

THE MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE (THE MLC) presents the free 60-minute webinar "A Roundtable Discussion on ASIANS and PACIFIC ISLANDERS in the Music Industry" THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18th, 3p (ET)/ 2p (CT)/ noon (PT). It will be moderated by TWITCH ASIAN Guild (ERG) Lead and Artist Relations Manager ALLYSON TOY.

Featured Speakers:

BOHAN PHOENIX, Singer-Songwriter

BRIAN SAMSON, EMPIRE Dir. Rhythm Radio & Lifestyle Promotion

CLINT CHOI, ACRYLIC LABEL Label Manager & Co-Founder

LANI RICHMOND, ALOE BLACC Manager

PETER CHIANG, PARK AVENUE ARTISTS Artist Manager

ROSLYNN ALBA COBARRUBIAS, MYX Global Head of Talent & ROS Marketing Founder

THUY, Singer-Songwriter

Additional details on this roundtable and the registration link are available here.

