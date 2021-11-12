-
KBCO/Denver To Release 33rd Live Charity CD December 4th
by John Schoenberger
November 12, 2021 at 12:21 PM (PT)
iHEARTERADIO Triple A KBCO/DENVER-BOULDER is set to release its annual charity CD of live performances from its famous STUDIO C. STUDIO C VOLUME 33 will be available beginning DECEMBER 4th at select COLORADO WHOLE FOODS MARKET locations. Proceeds from the release go to benefit the BOULDER COUNTY AIDS PROJECT & FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES.
Acts featured on this edition include THE RECORD COMPANY, JACKSON BROWNE, CAAMP, BLACK PUMAS, DERMOT KENNEDY, AMOS LEE and LORD HURON.
Learn more here.