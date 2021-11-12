CAPITOL NASHVILLE recording artist CARRIE UNDERWOOD released a bonus CHRISTMAS digital only track titled “Stretchy Pants” TODAY (11/12). The track is available here, and is accompanied by an animated video at stretchypantssong.com. “The song was written by UNDERWOOD, HILLARY LINDSEY and CHRIS DeSTEFANO.

A portion of the proceeds from streaming and downloads of “Stretchy Pants” will be donated to THE STORE, the NASHVILLE-based organization which was co-founded by BRAD PAISLEY and KIMBERLY WILLIAMS-PAISLEY. The organization allows for free grocery shopping for qualified families and individuals.

The song was inspired by the joys of holiday treats and feasts. “People know that I am a champion for a healthy lifestyle, but a big part of that is balance," said UNDERWOOD. "There are times to be disciplined, and then there are times when we need to eat and drink and be merry and enjoy ourselves with family and friends.

“When HILLARY, CHRIS, and I were writing some more serious CHRISTMAS songs, one day we took a fun detour and just had the best time writing this song," she continued. "We knew it would bring a lot of fun and joy to people, but I also wanted to do something good with it that would help people. I immediately thought about BRAD and KIM’s charity, THE STORE, and how we could use this song to help them and their mission to bring joy to folks that need it, especially during the holiday season. Everybody should be able to afford feasts for the holidays, and everybody should have the opportunity to break out those stretchy pants!”

