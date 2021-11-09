Format Ratings Scorecards

Effective TODAY (11/15), ALL ACCESS debuts new Format Ratings Scorecards powered by NIELSEN. The Format Ratings Scorecards will be updated on the same day NIELSEN ratings are released for the following format sections – Alternative, Contemporary Christian, Country, Hot AC/AC, Rock, Top 40/Mainstream, Top 40/Rhythm, Triple A, and Urban/R&B. The Format Rating Scorecards can be found in each format section with a News/Talk/Sports Format Ratings Scorecard coming soon.

Each Format Ratings Scorecard includes NIELSEN Monthly PPM 6+, Monthly 12+, and Quarterly 12+ ratings. The Monthly ratings display the past six month and the Quarterly lists the past year. You can sort each Format Ratings Scorecard by call letters, market and ratings period.

“We’re excited to complete this project and offer exclusive format ratings content that you can’t find anywhere else,” said ALL ACCESS SVP/Strategy, Music Formats SHAWN ALEXANDER. “This will provide a fantastic ratings resource for each format to see a complete overview in each format and you can easily sort the top-rated stations in each format by ratings period. We even added logos for each station, too. A huge thank you to ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER, Lead Web Developer MIKE PAULSEN, VP/Information Services PAUL CARTELLONE, and all the format editors for making this new product possible.”

Below are the direct links to our New Format Ratings Scorecards in each format section.

Alternative Ratings Scorecard

Contemporary Christian Ratings Scorecard

Country Ratings Scorecard

Hot AC/AC Ratings Scorecard

Rock Ratings Scorecard

Top 40/Mainstream Ratings Scorecard

Top 40/Rhythm Ratings Scorecard

Triple A Ratings Scorecard

Urban/R&B Ratings Scorecard

