-
WJBT (Sunny 106.3)/Ft. Myers, FL, Is The Ultimate Christmas Music Station
by Roy Trakin
November 15, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WJPT (SUNNY 106.3)/FT. MYERS, FL officially flipped to theholiday format with ANDY WILLIAMS' classic, "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” at 5p (ET) on FRIDAY (11/12).
Said OM ADAM STAR, “We are excited and proud to continue our annual tradition of SUNNY 106.3 of serving as southwest FLORIDA’s Ultimate CHRISTMAS Music station.” Manager Adam Star.
WJPT will air holiday classics until 11:59p (ET) CHRISTMAS DAY.