Sunny 106.3 Ho Ho Ho

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WJPT (SUNNY 106.3)/FT. MYERS, FL officially flipped to the CHRISTMAS music format for the holiday season with ANDY WILLIAMS' "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” at 5p (ET) on FRIDAY (11/12).

Said OM ADAM STAR, “We are excited and proud to continue our annual tradition of SUNNY 106.3 of serving as southwest FLORIDA’s Ultimate CHRISTMAS Music station.”

WJPT will air holiday classics until 11:59p (ET) CHRISTMAS DAY.





