Former MAJOR MARKET RADIO President and INTEREP SVP/Client Development and Senior Managing Partner/Client Service WARNER RUSH died NOVEMBER 5th at 87, according to an obituary at the JOURNAL NEWS' LOHUD.COM.

RUSH started on the air at WCRV-A/WASHINGTON, NJ and switched to sales, first serving as Sales Mgr. at WCRV and then at WGHQ-A/KINGSTON, NY. He became an AE at WINS-A/NEW YORK in 1963 and GSM at crosstown WHN-A in 1965, moving into national sales as EVP/GSM at MAJOR MARKET RADIO, where he rose to President in 1979 and Chairman/CEO in 1992 and remained with the company under INTEREP. RUSH was also known for overseeing annual "Fly-Ins" bringing notables of the industry together for annual gatherings.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the NATIONAL KIDNEY FOUNDATION.

