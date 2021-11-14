Market # 3 Calling

There are two drive time openings at HUBBARD BROADCASTING/CHICAGO. HUBBARD VP/Brand & Content JIMMY STEAL is looking for a new morning drive host for Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) and someone for PM DRIVE and MD duties at AC WSHE (SHE 100.3).

MIX’s new Morning Show Host will need to deliver uniquely compelling daily on-air, podcast and digital/social content. Also, be able to create a buzz on air, INSTAGRAM, FB and TikTok. STEAL says,“101.9 THE MIX gives you the platforms for your world class content to make a dent in the universe in market #3! IF this is REALLY YOU, please send us your utterly crazy, great, undeniably impossible to ignore, original, engaging, break-thru content! Please no ‘DJs.’ You must be an awesome multi-platform collaborative content creator who understands PPM deploying content driving listening occasions!”

To apply, head to https://hubbardbroadcasting.com/, and please submit LINKS to aircheck, digital content, (social posts, videos, client endorsements, artist interviews), ratings, bio to jsteal@hubbardradio.com

Across the hall, SHE is looking for a new Afternoon Drive/MD to deliver fun and compelling daily on-air, podcast and digital/social content. STEAL emphasizes, “The New SHE 100.3 gives you platforms for your breakthrough adult content in market #3! IF this is YOU, please send us links to your great audio and video content! No ‘DJs,’ and you must be an awesome multi-platform content creator who understands PPM! You must have amazing RCS/Selector/Audio Vault experience with the ability to edit seamlessly balanced daily logs, build perfectly rotating clocks/categories/architecture.

Apply at https://hubbardbroadcasting.com/, AND please submit LINKS to aircheck, digital content, social posts, music logs, videos, client endorsements, artist interviews, bio/ratings history & 25-54 Adult ratings history to jsteal@hubbardradio.com.

HUBBARD is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

