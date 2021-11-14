Dave O'Brien

AUDACY Rock KQMT (99.5 THE MOUNTAIN0/DENVER raised over $58,000 during the 4th annual PROJECT SANCTUARY RADIOTHON "Helping Heroes Heal" on VETERAN'S DAY (11/11).

PROJECT SANCTUARY is a 100% donor-supported, COLORADO-based, non-profit organization that serves military and veteran families all around the U.S.

Morning show host DAVE O'BRIEN broadcast for 12 hours soliciting donations from listeners. “It was amazing!. We raised $58,619.44 and every single penny came from a listener calling and donating! The average amount of each donation was nearly $150!”

O'BRIEN also attended a retreat this past summer and saw first-hand the impact PROJECT SANCTUARY has on families. “One spouse told me that her husband had attempted to take his own life on three separate occasions following his deployment to a combat zone. She said if it had not been for PROJECT SANCTUARY, her husband would be in a box and she would have a folded flag in her living room. After they attended a PROJECT SANCTUARY retreat, he was engaged in life again, engaged in the family, and back to the man she had married. That will convince you to support PROJECT SANCTUARY!”

« see more Net News