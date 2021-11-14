Marino

VINNY MARINO announced his firing as PD for CUMULUS AC WXKC (CLASSY 100)/ERIE, PA and Classic Hip Hop WXKC-HD2 (104.3 THE VIBE) SATURDAY (11/13) on FACEBOOK. He’d been on the job there since FEBRUARY 2020 (NET NEWS 2/7/20).

According to a post on yourerie.com, while MARINO was being informed of his dismissal on TUESDAY (11/9) a PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE-ERIE report states that he “had to be escorted by PSP from his job at CUMULUS MEDIA on TUESDAY after he was allegedly screaming obscenities and getting aggressive.”

The police report goes on to state that as MARINO was departing the station parking lot, he “put his car in reverse and backed up into another vehicle before putting the car in drive and fleeing STATE TROOPERS. He sped off for about two miles before stopping," when he was promptly arrested.

He was charged with multiple offenses, taken to ERIE COUNTY PRISON and subsequently released.

« see more Net News