SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA SVP/General Counsel JAMAL HAUGHTON has been named EVP/General Counsel at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT, effective DECEMBER 6th and reporting to Exec. Chairman/CEO JIM DOLAN.

DOLAN said, "We are pleased to welcome JAMAL, who was also an important member of our legal team at CABLEVISION. JAMAL brings significant experience in high-profile corporate and business legal matters, and we are fortunate to have such a seasoned executive in this important role as we continue to pursue our plans for growth, driven by our MSG SPHERE initiative."

HAUGHTON added, "I am thrilled to be joining MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT at such an important time for the company."

