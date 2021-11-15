JESSE FRASURE was named Songwriter of The Year at BROADCAST MUSIC, INC.’s 69th Annual BMI Country Awards, where winners were announced online TODAY (11/15). The LEE BRICE hit “One of Them Girls,” co-written by DALLAS DAVIDSON and BEN JOHNSON, won Song of the Year, and the Publisher of the Year Award went to both SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, a tie in the category for the first time in 33 years.

DAVIDSON received his 30th BMI Country Award, while it was a first for co-writer JOHNSON. Other first-time BMI winners this year receiving accolades for penning some of the 50 most-played songs of the year were ASHLEY McBRYDE, PARKER McCOLLUM and MADDIE & TAE's TAYLOR KERR.

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC combined for 36 total winning titles at this year’s awards. SONY's award-winning titles included “One Beer,” “Lovin’ on You,” “I Called Mama” and “Beer Can’t Fix.” WARNER CHAPPELL titles included “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “I Love My Country” and “One Night Standards.”

“Songwriters and publishers are the lifeblood of our business and our NASHVILLE community, and it is an honor to represent and award our members every year,” said BMI NASHVILLE VP CLAY BRADLEY. “We are thrilled to celebrate the phenomenal songwriters and publishers whose talent and hard work continue to propel our genre to new heights. We look forward to inviting you all back into our BMI home in 2022.”

In lieu of an in person awards show this year to honor winners, BMI created a special page on its website where fans can watch video messages, listen to award-winning music, and learn more about their favorite Country songwriters. View it here.

