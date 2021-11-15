Performers revealed

THE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION has revealed the lineup for its 12th annual “CMA Country CHRISTMAS” special this year. The previously reported hosts (NET NEWS 11/12), CARLY PEARCE and GABBY BARRETT, will be joined by fellow performers JIMMIE ALLEN with LOUIS YORK & THE SHINDELLAS, BRELAND, BRETT ELDREDGE, LADY A, PISTOL ANNIES, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and LAINEY WILSON.

In support of music education, the special will also feature two student musicians, NASHVILLE SCHOOL OF THE ARTS student, 17-year-old TRUMAN ELTRINGHAM and FH JENKINS PREPATORY student, 8-year-old CARTER HAMMONDS.

The hour-long holiday special was pre-taped in NASHVILLE, and will air on ABC TELEVISION NETWORK on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29th at 7p (CT), and will also be available to stream the next day on HULU.

« see more Net News