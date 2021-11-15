Top Testing CCM Songs (11/15)

ALL ACCESS has partnered with TROY RESEARCH to provide its top-testing songs in the Contemporary Christian format twice each month.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH said, "Many PDs and MDs use this as a tool to help them make decisions on song adds or movement of songs in their current categories. Thanks to JONATHAN LITTLE of TROY RESEARCH for providing the insight."

Here are the top 5 W25-54 songs (11/15) from TROY RESEARCH's participating Contemporary Christian music stations using a sample size of 2,017.





Artist

Song

Label Fam W25-54 ANNE WILSON My Jesus Captol CMG 99 4.15 SANCTUS REAL My God Is Still the Same Framework 99 4.05 TASHA LAYTON Look What You've Done BEC Recordings 98 4.03 MATTHEW WEST What If Provident Label Group 98 4.02 CASTING CROWNS Scars In Heaven Provident Label Group 99 4.01





« see more Net News