New Branding

CUMULUS MEDIA has rebranded Top 40 WBHT (97.1/95.7 BHT)/WILKES-BARRE, PA, as HOT 97.1. The Top 40 station will continue to simulcast on 95.7 FM in the northern region.

VP/Market Manager CHRIS KENNEY said, “Listeners will feel the energy and excitement Hot 97.1 brings to the market. The hottest music, live and local content, along with community involvement. That's HOT 97.1!”

PD/On-Air Personality, VALENTINE added: “Excited to turn the page on the next chapter in the evolution of the legendary 97.1 FM. The HOT 97.1 brand reflects what we are… HOT! A hometown station that is the home of the hottest music and artists.”

Click here to stream the new HOT 97.1.

