Leahy

Both the outgoing and incoming Pres./CEOs of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) issued statements in praise of Sen. PATRICK LEAHY (D-VT) on the occasion of LEAHY's announcement that he will not run for re-election and will retire at the end of his current term on JANUARY 3rd, 2023. LEAHY, in office since 1975, is the Chair of the SENATE Appropriations Committee and previously served as Chair of the Judiciary and Agriculture Committees.

Current NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH said, “It was my honor to serve with PATRICK LEAHY in the SENATE and my good fortune to call him a friend. I even took the time recently to visit his boyhood home in MONTPELIER, VERMONT. More importantly, during my time in the SENATE, I had the privilege of traveling the world with PAT and working with him on a range of legislation, all in the interest of the nation. While leading NAB, I have been grateful for the opportunity to continue working with him in support of AMERICA’s local broadcasters. I thank Senator LEAHY for his decades of service to the American public and the people of VERMONT, and I wish my friend the very best in his retirement.”

NAB COO CURTIS LEGEYT, who is scheduled to replace SMITH as Pres./CEO on JANUARY 1st, added, “As a former staffer to Senator LEAHY, I witnessed firsthand his incredible dedication to ensuring a better future for the people of VERMONT. Working with him instilled in me a dedication to public service that I carry with me as an advocate for radio and television broadcasting. It was a privilege to learn from one of this generation’s great legislators and public servants, and to see the important accomplishments made possible by working across party lines. I congratulate Senator LEAHY on his well-deserved retirement.”

« see more Net News