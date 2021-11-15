-
Academy Of Country Music Marketing Manager Bridget Cirone Departs For New Opportunity
by Phyllis Stark
ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) Marketing Mgt. BRIDGET CIRONE departed the organization after almost four years YESTERDAY (11/15) to join the LOS ANGELES office of public relations firm SUNSHINE SACHS. She will begin her new job after the THANKSGIVING holiday.
She joined acm as Asst./Creative and Content for both the Marketing and Creative Content Departments in JANUARY 2018, and was promoted to Coord./Marketing in 2019, then promoted again to her most recent position this past JUNE. Prior to ACM, she worked at WICKED CREATIVE in LAS VEGAS.
