Cirone

ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) Marketing Mgt. BRIDGET CIRONE departed the organization after almost four years YESTERDAY (11/15) to join the LOS ANGELES office of public relations firm SUNSHINE SACHS. She will begin her new job after the THANKSGIVING holiday.

She joined acm as Asst./Creative and Content for both the Marketing and Creative Content Departments in JANUARY 2018, and was promoted to Coord./Marketing in 2019, then promoted again to her most recent position this past JUNE. Prior to ACM, she worked at WICKED CREATIVE in LAS VEGAS.



