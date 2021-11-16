Fred X2

With MATT PERRAULT ending his "PUSHING THE ODDS" midday show to join PROPS.COM as Dir./New Media, SPORTSMAP RADIO is filling the 1-4p (ET) weekday slot with a new show, "FRED NATION," pairing a couple of guys named FRED, former AUDACY Sports KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610)/HOUSTON host FRED DAVIS and former GOW MEDIA Sports KFNC (ESPN HOUSTON)/HOUSTON host FRED FAOUR. The show will debut NOVEMBER 29th.

“I'm excited to bring our unique style to SPORTSMAP RADIO,” said FAOUR. “It will be a combination of great sports talk with a big gambling slant. Our irreverent approach will create something very special for the network."

“The show will be fun, informative, and fast-paced,” said DAVIS. “And what’s better than one FRED? Two FREDS.”

“These two have amazing chemistry,” said GOW MEDIA CEO DAVID GOW. “Locally, they each have a huge following and I expect similar success all throughout the FRED NATION.”

